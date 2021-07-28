Full Funding Secured to Build All Phases of Riverwalk Skatepark

The City of Jamestown has announced that funding has been secured for the full build-out of the Riverwalk Skatepark.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced an additional $480-thousand dollars in Urban Development Action Grant monies has been approved by the City to build the proposed second phase of the poured-concrete park, “It’s a 10,000 square foot park. And it will really be an incredible destination for people to come in and use our skatepark. It’s been a priority project with a significant amount of funding that we’ve received. And instead of waiting years to go forward with the second phase, we are excited to completely fund the skatepark here.”

Funding for the project includes $250,000 from The Skatepark Project and Ralph C. Wilson Junior Foundation and an additional $50,000 from the Built-To-Play initiative under the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for environmental impact features. The City of Jamestown matched the initial $250,000 using a combination of Community Development Block Grant monies, UDAG funds, as well as $10,000 from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, and over $43,000 raised by SK8 JTNY.

Grindline Skateparks has been contracted to do the build, which city officials estimate will begin in August. The project is expected to be completed by this Fall with a grand opening held in Spring 2022.