Fund in Memory of Lexy Hughan Established at CRCF for Infinity Performing & Visual Arts

A fund in memory of the teenager who died following a hit-and-run accident on December 31 has been established at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.

Infinity Performing and Visual Art’s Lexy Hughan Memorial Fund will be administered by CRCF and will distribute grants annually to the arts organization. This is the first fund at the Foundation that is set up to directly benefit Infinity.

According to Infinity’s Executive Director Shane Hawkins, the fund will support classes and additional programming, with input from Hughan’s parents, as to what would have been important to Hughan.

Lexy Hughan began taking piano and dance lessons at Infinity at the age of 3. Over the years, she expanded her artistic journey with a variety of instruments, dance classes and art.

Lexy was only 15 years old when she died.

Proceeds from Infinity’s fundraising event, featuring autographed sports memorabilia, has led to the creation of an agency endowment fund to enrich the lives of future Infinity students.

Contributions to the fund were also raised by Hughan’s classmates at JHS through a flower sale at the high school. Class representatives also reached out to all the Jamestown Public School buildings to take up a collection in Hughan’s memory. In total, they raised $2,000 to be added to the fund.

Donations to Infinity’s Lexy Hughan Memorial Fund can be made through the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation by mailing a check to 418 Spring Street, Jamestown or online with a credit card at crcfonline.org.