Gateway Lofts Project Pushing Forward

The Gateway Lofts Project is continuing to move forward.

Member of Phillips Lytle and Southern Tier Environments for Living gave an update on the project to the Jamestown Planning Commission Tuesday.

Phillips Lytle Partner Lindsey Haubenreich told the Commission that in 2023 the site plan approval for the project lapsed, “So, that’s why we’re here before you with a new application, but of an old project that has been approved and hasn’t changed. So, while we’re at the beginning stages we hope we’re not at the beginning stages and we hope that we can work through this on a much quicker basis.”

The $67 million project is an adaptive reuse of the building at 31 Water Street that will include 110 units of affordable housing. 56 of the units will be intended for homeless individuals who currently don’t have any other long-term housing options available. The other 54 units would be intended for low or fixed income renters.

STEL Director of Real Estate Development Steven Ald said the project also includes the demolition of some smaller building on the site and two residential structures on Water Street. He said green space will be expanded on the site, including the addition of a playground. Ald added that amenities along the Chadakoin River are included as well.

While a sub slab depressurization system will be installed in the coming months, Ald said construction won’t start until STEL closes on the property sometime in early 2026.

Haubenreich said the project is nearing the end stages of getting funding in place and that STEL has a funding application due at end of March for a secondary source. She said that applications requires a current site plan approval.

STEL officials will be meeting with City of Jamestown staff in the next week with an appearance at a special meeting of the Planning Commission expected in early March.