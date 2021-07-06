Georgia Woman Charged in Fatal I-86 Crash

A Georgia woman has been charged in the car accident that killed a Cattaraugus man on I-86 in the town of North Harmony last week Friday.

Following an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office, a warrant was issued for 32-year old Heather Capell of Brunswick, Georgia, for second degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs. Capell was taken into custody by the Erie Police Department in Erie, Pennsylvania where she was arraigned. She will appear in Erie County Court to face extradition to New York State on the Chautauqua County charges.

51-year old Bradley Wakefield of New Albion died in the crash.