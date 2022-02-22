Gerace Office Building to Reopen Tuesday Following Closure Due to Electrical Malfunction

The Gerace Office Building in Mayville will reopen today after an electrical malfunction caused it to close last Thursday and Friday.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said county staff worked to remedy the situation over the weekend and the building will be able to open for business as usual today.

Wendel thanked the county’s DPF and IT department staff for their efforts, saying that internet servers were able to stay online which allowed other county offices to operate as normal and Gerace Office Building staff were able to work remotely during the power outage.