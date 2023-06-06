Give Big CHQ Set for Thursday, June 8

Local fundraising day, Give Big CHQ, takes place this Thursday, June 8.

Chautauqua Region Community Foundation Community Impact Coordinator Liz Jones said the 24-hour fundraiser will feature 125 organizations that are located in or serve Chautauqua County, “The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation are sponsoring a pool of $35,000 that you can help organizations qualify for.”

Jones said each organization also is able to bring in its own match or challenge dollars.

She added while the last two years have generated around $350,000 in donations, Give Big CHQ has raised over $1.8 million since it started in 2018.

To learn more about organizations taking part in Give Big CHQ or to make a donation on June 8, visit https://www.givebigchq.org/