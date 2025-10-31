Gov. Hochul Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Possible SNAP Cuts On Nov. 1

A state of emergency has been declared in New York ahead of the possible SNAP cuts for three million residents come November 1.

As the federal government shutdown continues, Governor Kathy Hochul said the Trump administration has refused to release billions in statutorily approved federal contingency funding that would address this crisis in states across the nation. She said by refusing to release this contingency funding, the federal government is leaving millions of New Yorkers without critical assistance they rely on to feed themselves and their families.

Hochul has committed an additional $65 million in new State funds for emergency food assistance that will reinforce New York’s network of vital food bank and pantry partners and provide about 40 million meals to hungry New Yorkers. The Governor is also deploying Empire State Service Corps and SUNY Corps members to support local food banks during this emergency period of increased need, and continuing to explore food hubs at schools.

Since the inception of the program, SNAP benefits have been federally funded. New York administers approximately $650 million per month in federally funded SNAP benefits to nearly 3 million New Yorkers. Given the scale of the program, Hochul along with governors across the country have repeatedly emphasized that no state government can replace SNAP benefits or backfill the program.

Here is what is included as part of Thursday’s announcement:

$65M in new State funds for programs that support food banks, pantries, soup kitchens and more to provide emergency food assistance to New Yorkers

$40M in new funding for the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program , which provides emergency food relief and nutrition services to food-insecure populations. HPNAP works in partnership with a network of about 2,700 Emergency Food Providers (EFPs), including food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.

, which provides emergency food relief and nutrition services to food-insecure populations. HPNAP works in partnership with a network of about 2,700 Emergency Food Providers (EFPs), including food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters. $25M in new funding for Nourish NY, which supplies surplus agricultural products (e.g., milk, apples, cheese, yogurt, cabbage, squash) to populations who need them through the State’s network of food relief organizations (i.e., regional food banks, food pantries, soup kitchens, and community-based organizations that provide food for free to persons experiencing food insecurity).

Deploying Empire State Service Corps and SUNY Corps Members to support food banks

Currently, hundreds of SUNY students serve as peer navigators, helping fellow students complete SNAP applications and assisting at campus and local food pantries.

The Empire State Service Corps will allow current members to expand their paid hours, enabling them to provide greater support at food pantries statewide. In addition, new short-term crisis response positions will be created to assist food pantries and food banks facing staffing shortages.

Thursday’s announcement comes as New York, along with 24 other states, sued the Trump administration on Tuesday to demand the release of emergency SNAP funds. The Governor also joined a letter alongside 20 other Governors to the President, calling for the Administration to reverse course and release emergency SNAP funds. Governor Hochul also fast-tracked $41 million in state funds for emergency food assistance earlier this week — today’s announcement brings the total of allocated state funds to $106 million.