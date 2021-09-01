WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Gov. Hochul Extends Eviction Moratorium, Announces Special Legislative Session

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday night an extraordinary session of the New York State Legislature is set to begin today.

Governor Hochul also signed a proclamation extending New York State’s eviction moratorium to January 15th, 2022. The session will address New York’s rent and eviction crisis.

Hochul said Open Meetings Law will be discussed due to amendments she says are needed to make meetings more accessible, safe, and inclusive for those with disabilities.

Hochul also plans to jump start a long overdue decision pertaining to establishing cannabis in the State of New York. She stated she’ll be appointing nominations to start the process to legally produce and distribute cannabis in the state.

