Gov. Hochul Is Backing Changes to Bail Reforms

Governor Kathy Hochul is backing a series of changes to the state’s 2019 bail reforms.

The Gothamist reports Hochul sent a 10-point public safety plan to the state Legislature last week that, among other measures, would allow judges to set bail for additional charges and for repeat offenders. It would also grant judges more discretion to require bail in certain felony cases, based on a defendant’s criminal history or whether they possess a firearm.

Legislative leaders have made it clear they have no intention of rolling back the reforms of 2019. Hochul, who is mounting a run this year for a full term as governor, has been attacked by Republicans and moderate Democrats for not doing more to tamp down a persistent spike in crime in New York City and elsewhere.

The confidential plan was first reported by the New York Post.