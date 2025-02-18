Gov. Hochul Issues Ban on DeepSeek AI App On State Gov’t Devices

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide ban to prohibit the DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence application from being downloaded on ITS-managed government devices and networks.

DeepSeek is an AI start-up founded and owned by High-Flyer, a stock trading firm based in China. Serious concerns have been raised concerning DeepSeek AI’s connection to foreign government surveillance and censorship, including how DeepSeek can be used to harvest user data and steal technology secrets.

Hochul stated, “Public safety is my top priority and we’re working aggressively to protect New Yorkers from foreign and domestic threats. New York will continue fighting to combat cyber threats, ensure the privacy and safety of our data, and safeguard against state-sponsored censorship.”

New York State Office of Information Technology Services Chief Information Officer and Director Dru Rai said, “The decision by Governor Hochul to prevent downloads of DeepSeek is consistent with the State’s Acceptable Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies policy that was established at her direction over a year ago to responsibly evaluate AI systems, better serve New Yorkers, and ensure agencies remain vigilant about protecting against unwanted outcomes. I commend the Governor for recognizing that this must continue to be the highest priority.”

Hochul’s 2024 issuance of statewide guidance for AI use in government, which included provisions on the proper use of AI, human oversight, fairness and equity, transparency, risk assessment and management, privacy and security — offered a comprehensive policy for the use of AI in State government.