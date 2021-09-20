Governor Hochul Announces Additional $25 Million in ‘Nourish New York’ Monies for Emergency Food Providers

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a fourth round of the Nourish New York program will be funded this month in recognition of Hunger Action Month. Hunger Action Month is observed each September to raise awareness about food insecurity and bolster the fight against hunger.

The Nourish New York program will distribute an additional $25 million to emergency food providers in the state to bring food products to those in need. This brings the total funding for the program to $85 million since its launch during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The re-funding of the initiative allows emergency food providers to continue purchasing surplus products from New York farmers and dairy manufacturers to deliver to families in need through the end of the year, including the holiday season. Since its launch during the height of the pandemic in May 2020, Nourish New York has helped New York’s network of food banks and emergency food providers purchase more than 35 million pounds of food from local farmers and delivered more than 29 million meals to communities across the state.

A bill co-sponsored by State Senator George Borrello to make the Nourish New York program permanent was unanimously passed by the State Legislature. It is still awaiting Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature.