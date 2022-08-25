Governor Hochul Announces Updated COVID-19 Guidelines for Schools

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced updated COVID-19 guidance that aligns with new CDC recommendations as children, teachers and faculty across the state prepare to head back to school in the coming weeks.

She said New York will end the required random testing of COVID-19 for students, which was common last school year. Generally, students will only need to take a test if they have symptoms or if they came in close contact with someone who tested positive. Schools may still choose to test students who are part of close contact activities, like a sports team or choir.

Another rule that’s ending is mandated quarantine for students who came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, people in close contact will have to wear a mask for ten days and take a test if they develop symptoms.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they must isolate for five days and can return to the classroom if their symptoms are gone. Students must wear a mask for five days after returning.

Students will each get at least one at-home testing kit at the start of the school year and the state has 14.5 million kits available.

The changes are in line with updated guidance from the CDC for K through 12 schools. Hochul said the policies are changing to reflect what we know about the virus and the virus’s current risk to communities.

For more information on the state’s updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools, visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/schools-youth