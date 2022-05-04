Governor Hochul Appoints Antonio Delgado as Lt. Governor

Governor Kathy Hochul has appointed Representative Antonio Delgado to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New York.

Delgado, who has been representing New York’s 19th Congressional District since 2019, will replace former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, whose resignation last month came after he was indicted and arrested on charges in connection to a bribery scheme. Benjamin was appointed to the position by Hochul after she took over the state’s top job from Andrew Cuomo following his resignation last summer.

Delgado was among a group of New York Democrats in Congress calling for Cuomo to step down last year in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and his handling of COVID-19 deaths at state nursing homes.

In Congress, Delgado serves as the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit, and also has seats on the Committee on Small Business and the Committee on Transportation and infrastructure. He has a record of bipartisanship, according to his biography, which said that in this Congress, nearly 90% of the legislation he’s co-sponsored is bipartisan.

Delgado, speaking at a press conference, said all New Yorkers want security, family, and opportunity, “The key is to listen, to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and be their voice to get the job done. I’ve already begun work on infrastructure, economic development and job creation in New York. I’ve led the way and making sure that local communities have economic development resources, and importantly can decide what to do with economic development funds. I’ve worked on the nexus between agricultural development, upstate and critical markets downstate.”

Hochul said “I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State.”