Governor Hochul Encouraging Residents To Get both Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines This Season

Governor Kathy Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to get both a flu and COVID-19 vaccine this season. The COVID-19 vaccine and-or a booster dose can be received at the same time as the seasonal flu shot. Flu season occurs primarily from October through May, often peaking between December and February.

The State Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age or older receive an influenza vaccination. The vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for complications from influenza, including children under age 2, pregnant women and adults over age 65.

People with preexisting conditions such as asthma and heart disease are also at greater risk, as are individuals with weakened immune systems due to disease or medications such as chemotherapy or chronic steroid use. Since influenza virus can spread easily by coughing or sneezing, it is also important that family members and people in regular contact with high-risk individuals get an influenza vaccine.

Influenza activity data will be available on the New York State Flu Tracker.

Last flu season, flu cases in New York State hit a record low because of people wearing masks, social distancing and practicing frequent handwashing, which are the same public health measures used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.