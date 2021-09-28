Governor Hochul Signs Executive Order to Alleviate Potential Staffing Shortages in Health Care Facilities

Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order last night aimed at alleviating potential staffing shortages in hospitals and other health care facilities statewide. The executive order significantly expands the eligible health care workforce and allows additional health care workers to administer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Governor Hochul has directed a 24/7 Operations Center, led by the New York State Department of Health, to constantly monitor staffing operations and trends statewide, provide guidance to healthcare facilities and help troubleshoot acute situations with providers as necessary.

The percentage of nursing home staff receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose increased to 92% as of Monday evening, up from 70% on August 15th before the vaccine mandate was announced.

The percentage of adult care facilities staff receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose increased to 89% as of Monday evening, up from 76% on August 15th.

The percentage of hospital staff fully vaccinated is 84% as of September 22nd, up from 77% on August 10th. Preliminary self-reported data shows that hospital staff receiving at least one dose of vaccine is 92% as of Monday evening.

The executive order signed by Hochul will allow allow qualified health care professionals licensed in other states or countries, recent graduates, retired and formerly practicing health care professionals to practice in New York State.

Additionally, Governor Hochul plans to work with the federal government and other state leaders to explore ways to expedite visa requests for medical professionals and is monitoring whether the deployment of medically-trained National Guard members may be necessary to execute at any point.