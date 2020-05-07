Governor Reports Most Recent COVID-19 Hospitalizations Involve Residents Who’ve Stayed in Their Homes

MANHASSET, NY – Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that most of the recent hospitalizations due to COVID-19 involve non-essential or retired workers who had been staying in their homes.

The finding comes from state-collected admission data from 113 hospitals statewide.

The data shows that the New Yorkers who’ve been admitted to the hospitals are predominantly living downstate, are over 50 years old and have “comorbidity” factors such as pre-existing conditions. About two-thirds of hospital admissions were individuals staying in their houses, and roughly 84 percent had remained in one place without traveling by foot or public transportation and personal cars. Just 17 percent of those admitted were employed.

As noted, admissions are overwhelmingly occurring downstate, with upstate New York accounting for just 14 percent of hospitalizations.

The governor also said that the number of hospitalizations and intubations continued a more than two-week decline. Deaths remained relatively steady, with 232 New Yorkers dying of the virus on Tuesday — a slight uptick from the two days prior, bringing the state’s confirmed death toll to 19,877.

Locally, there’s been One New Case of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County reported for Wednesday. The latest case involves a female in her 50s.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases to 38, though only three of them are listed as “active” cases with 31 other cases listed as “recovered.” There’s also been a total of four deaths in the county.

A total of 65 cases under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. There’s also now been a total of 1,105 negative test results to date.