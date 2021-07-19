Governor Signs Bills Renaming I-86 Bridges for Local Vietnam War Heroes

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed two bills to rename bridges on Interstate 86 in honor of Randolph-area Vietnam War heroes Corporal William James Hillard II and Sergeant David Lockwood.

The Corporal William James Hillard II Memorial Bridge crosses West Main Street in Randolph. Corporal Hillard was killed in action on March 15, 1969, in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, just 15 days after his 21st birthday.

The Sergeant David Lockwood Memorial Bridge crosses Schoolhouse Road in Randolph. Following his service, Sgt. Lockwood graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology and worked as an engineer until his death in 2018.

Cpl. Hillard received a Purple Heart, two Bronze Star Medals, one Oak Leaf Cluster, a Good Conduct Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Palm and the Presidential Unit Citation.

Sgt. Lockwood received the Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Star Medals, three Silver Star Medals and the Expert Rifle (M-14) Badge.

State Senator George Borrello sponsored the bills in the Senate with Assemblyman Joe Giglio sponsoring companion legislation in the Assembly.