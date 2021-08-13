Grace Hanlon Cross-Endorsed as Nominee for NYS Supreme Court Justice

Chautauqua County resident Grace Hanlon has been nominated by western New York Democratic Party officials to be one of four nominees for New York State Supreme Court Justice.

Hanlon was also cross-endorsed by the Republican, Conservative, and Working Families Parties.

Hanlon is a confidential law clerk to Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley. She previously ran for state Supreme Court in 2016. Hanlon has been a practicing attorney for 31 years, serving as a former first assistant Chautauqua County district attorney and as a former assistant public defender.

She also worked in private practice as a partner and past associate at Fessenden, Laumer, and DeAngelo working in real property, matrimonial/family law, criminal defense, union representation, and civil litigation.