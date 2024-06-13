Grand Jury Issues More Charges Against Jamestown Man in Infant’s Death

A Grand Jury has levied additional charges against Jamestown man in the death of an infant.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 26-year old Matthew Nuttall has been charged with First and Second Degree Manslaughter in the April 13 death of 16-month old Isaac Benton of Jamestown.

Nuttall is accused of intentionally throwing Isaac onto a Pack ‘n Play playpen while watching him, causing Isaac’s death.

Nuttall was sent to the county jail on $1 million cash or $500,000 property bond. He is due back in Court in July for further pre-trial proceedings.

Schmidt said in a statement, “Isaac’s death was one of three child homicide cases occurring here in Chautauqua County during the month of April. What makes this string of tragedies even more difficult to come to terms with is that April was National Child Abuse Prevention Month meant to spotlight the need for increased public awareness of child abuse and neglect. In all my years of criminal work, and before then, during my years as a child welfare caseworker in New York City, I have never seen this number of child homicides in such a brief period of time.”

He added that if “..you see something which leads you to suspect child abuse or neglect, say something. Report your suspicions by contacting your local police or calling the statewide child abuse hotline at 1-800-342-3720. Anyone who legitimately suspects child abuse or neglect can make a report, and may do so anonymously.”