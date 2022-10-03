WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Grand Opening Held for New Skatepark

JTNY Power House Skatepark

Skaters and cyclists filled the three bowls of the new $1 million JTNY Power House Skatepark at the grand opening of the facility Saturday afternoon.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the project has been a long-time coming, “With fundraising starting back in 2018. And it’s been a huge community and regional effort with so many foundations, individuals, government organizations making this truly a world-class, unique, multi-million dollar skatepark a reality.”

The 10,000 square foot project was funded through grants from The Skatepark Project, Ralph C. Wilson Junior Foundation, City of Jamestown, SK8 JTNY, and the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.

Skate boarder at JTNY Power House Skatepark

Sundquist said the skatepark site is very unique in that it was the former powerhouse and garage for the Jamestown Trolley system which had been abandoned and unused for decades, “This is truly an amazing feat – to take and reuse elements and foundations of the old Power House building as well as many of the things that have made Jamestown great. You may see behind me a giant crescent wrench, you may see the bricks, you see all of the cement, you see the things that have created Jamestown over the years.”

The park was designed and constructed by Grindline Skateparks.

