Green to Run for County Executive

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Board of Elections has posted the final list of candidates for the 2021 local elections and Norman Green, Chautauqua County Democratic Committee Chairman (and County Democratic Election Commissioner until Thursday) is now listed as candidate for County Executive.

Green’s name is allowed to appear as a candidate due to Richard Morrisroe declining the party’s petition at the start of this week, which was circulated for him to be candidate. State law allows the petition committee to file a replacement by the April 2 deadline. It appears county Democrats were unable to find a replacement candidate willing to run for the office, other than Green.

Current Chautauqua County executive PJ Wendel (Republican) has already announced his intention to seek a full four-year term for the office.

The complete list of candidates is available at the County Board of Elections website.