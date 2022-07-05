Guns Banned in Many Public Places in NYS After Gov. Hochul Signs Law

Guns will be banned in many public places in New York now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law that she says gives the state more ammunition in the fight against gun violence.

State lawmakers passed the new law last week in an extraordinary session of the state legislature called by Hochul after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed weapon carry gun law.

The legislation makes concealed carry in sensitive locations a punishable crime. Sensitive locations include:

– Bars and restaurants that serve alcohol

– Courthouses

– Daycare facilities, playgrounds and other locations where children gather

– Educational Institutions

– Emergency shelters, including domestic violence shelters and homeless shelters

– Entertainment venues

– Federal, state, and local government buildings

– Health and medical facilities

– Houses of worship

– Libraries

– Polling sites

– Public demonstrations and rallies

– Public transportation including subways and buses

The law says people will not be allowed to take guns into any business or workplace unless the owners put up signs saying guns are welcome.

People applying for a license to carry a handgun in New York state also have to provide four character references. Gun buyers must also complete firearms safety training, agree to periodic background checks and submit social media accounts for review.

The law also creates a statewide license and ammunition database.

It also strengthens and clarifies the law relating to the sale of body armor to include hard body armor, such as the type worn by the suspect in the Buffalo shooting and the safe storage of firearms.

The law will take effect on September 1, 2022. In addition, an appeals board will be created for those applicants whose license or renewal is denied or revoked, which will take effect on April 1, 2023.

State Senator George Borrello issued a statement saying the legislation “will do nothing to make New Yorkers safer and only provide criminals with a sure-fire guarantee that they can go on a rampage in hospitals, schools and other so-called ‘sensitive places’ without fear that a law-abiding, licensed gun owner will intervene to stop the carnage.”

Gun advocates say the law tramples rights upheld by the Supreme Court and they say a legal challenge is certain.