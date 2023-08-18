Gus Macker 3-On-3 Returns To Jamestown This Weekend

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament returns to Jamestown this weekend.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions Owner Pat Smeraldo is organizing the event that will be held on Harrison Street in Brooklyn Square.

Smeraldo said there will be 148 teams participating in this year’s event, “The one thing that I’m really happy about, extremely happy about from the Collaborative Children’s Solutions standpoint, is there was a division this year you could create that they started that was called ‘Macker Mites.’ So it was an eight and under division. They just started doing that. So I really, really, really pushed that. And out of 148 teams, 68% of the participants are between the ages of five and 18 years old.”

Smeraldo said along with the basketball there will be music, arts and crafts, and food vendors at the event.

Team registration for the event is closed.

Smeraldo said he does these events for the economic impact they can have on Jamestown, “So yeah, the economic impact of hotels and restaurants. Hopefully, and I think this is going to happen, people return. You know, my wife and me have been places with our kids that we’ve been on family trips for and we could do certain things or didn’t have time to do certain things. So when we looked to get a weekend away, the two of us go back and experience the area in different way and check out a winery or something like that.”

Smeraldo said based on registrations, they know they have many people coming in from outside of Chautauqua County this weekend.

He did caution motorists that Harrison Street from South Main Street to Foote Avenue will be closed starting at 4:00 p.m. Friday until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 20th.

For more information about the Gus Macker event or for other Collaborative Children’s Solutions events coming up, visit http://ccsolutions716.com/