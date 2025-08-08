Gus Macker 3-On-3 Tournament This Weekend

The 2025 Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament returns to Jamestown Community College’s campus this Saturday and Sunday.

The event is hosted by the City of Jamestown, Collaborative Children’s Solutions (CCS), and signature sponsor, Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union.

Bringing together players of all ages and skill levels, the Gus Macker Tournament is a weekend full of high-energy competition, community spirit, and family fun. Teams from across the region will compete in divisions designed for all ages and abilities, including a Top Men’s and Women’s Division, Junior Divisions, Macker Mites (8 and under) and a Unified Division.

Jamestown Gus Macker Teams may pre-register tonight from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the SUNY JCC Phys Ed Complex.

At 6:00 p.m. tonight, the Battle of the Badges will tip off on the Dream Court. This is a special exhibition game featuring the Jamestown Police Department vs. the Jamestown Fire Department.

Registration resumes at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning until noon. All players need a form of identification.

The event also will feature food vendors, music, and family-friendly activities. The tournament enters its third and final year of the contract held with Collaborative Children’s Solutions. CCS is looking to bring new partners in to assure its presence in our community for years to come.

For more information, visit https://macker.com/local/jamestown-ny/about