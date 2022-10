Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown.

City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Village of Falconer – 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Village of Lakewood – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.