Harmful Algal Bloom Has Closed Long Point State Park Beach

Harmful Algal Bloom has closed the beach at Long Point State Park.

State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation said that State Park beaches are closed when there is a known or anticipated risk to public health or safety. Beach signs will be posted and the public notified 18-24 hours after an elevated concentration of bacteria occurs.

Long Point’s beach was closed after testing done on June 21, 2026.

The beaches at Robert H. Treman State Park and Fillmore Glen State Park in the Finger Lakes are also closed due to heavy rainfall.

New York has 67 state-owned swimming beaches and all are tested regularly to determine the public’s risk of coming in contact with waterborne diseases. State officials said beaches are tested at least once a week for bacterial levels of impaired water quality.

To view the state beach closure map, visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d17b2b40fc14484a5f4b74f97f0fe6a

To view the map of harmful algal blooms in New York State, visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/e5dec19912454731a308bbb7af605fb3/