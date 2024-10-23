Haunted Library Returns to Prendergast Library on Oct. 26

The Prendergast Library will host its 3rd Annual Haunted Library Tour on this Saturday.

This year, attendees will journey along the Yellow Brick Road and meet various characters from the Land of Oz.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is a 1900 children’s novel by author L. Frank Baum. The book sold three million copies when it entered the public domain in 1956. The book was reprinted with the title The Wizard of Oz, the title of the successful 1902 Broadway musical adaptation and the 1939 live-action film. Baum wrote an additional thirteen Oz Books, sequels to the first story.

Tickets are $5.00 and be purchased at the library’s front desk. Tours will have 25 spots and run every half hour starting at 2:00 pm, with the last tour beginning at 7:30 pm. Ticketholders should arrive 10 – 15 minutes before the start of their tour time, as there is no guarantee that late arrivals will be able to join a later tour.

Cider and donuts will be available at the event. Library staff will provide simple craft activities that keep kids and adults busy while waiting for their tour.

The Prendergast Library will be closed on Saturday, October 26th for the Haunted Library. Any checked-out materials can be returned to the library’s outdoor book drop on Friday, October 25th, after 7:00 p.m. until Monday, October 28th, before 9:00 a.m. Materials returned in the drop box will be backdated to Friday, October 25th.

For more information, contact the library at 716-484-7135.