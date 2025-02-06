WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Head Start Programs Missing Payments, Dealing With Technical Issues Following Attempted Federal Funding Freeze

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer discusses issues faced by Head Start programs following attempted Federal Funding Freeze by President Donald Trump

The Head Start program in Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties have been locked out of federal funds for over a week, leading to the program to shut down.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said the New York agency are among other Head Start programs across the United States that are missing payments and enduring technical issues since President Donald Trump attempted to freeze federal funding last week.

Despite the White House saying Head Start programs should be exempt, there have been continued reports of childcare programs across the country missing payments.

The Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start Board of Directors Chairperson Andrea Aldinger said the program, which serves more than 200 children and employs more than 80 staff across both counties, has been unable to access funds since January 28. Without federal funding, she said the program has been unable to reopen and was forced to temporarily lay off all staff until this problem can be addressed.

Schumer is now demanding the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services immediately address this problem, fix the payment system, and provide answers to give Head Start programs the assurances and funding they need to continue their essential childcare in rural and underserved communities.

  1. The wealthiest society in the history of the world can afford to do better. We are cutting off our noses to spite our faces and to enable the greed and lust for power of a couple of billionaires.

