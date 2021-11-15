Health Department Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at JCC today, MHA tomorrow

The Chautauqua County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled at Jamestown Community College today for those ages 12 and up.

Pre-registration is required for the clinic that is taking place from 1 to 4pm and can be done online at https://chqgov.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccination-clinics

The Pzifer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available at this clinic.

The Health Department also will hold a COVID-19 and Hepatitis A vaccination clinic tomorrow at the Mental Health Association‘s Jamestown location.

That clinic will take place from noon to 3pm with no appointment necessary. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine and booster will be made available for those age 16 and older.

Also available will be the Hepatitis A first dose and second dose if the primary dose was received at least six months ago.

There will also be a free screening for hepatitis A. This vaccine-preventable liver infection is spread by close personal contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or drink. Anyone can be scheduled for a hepatitis A vaccination. Those testing positive will be connected with treatment.

For more information, contact the MHA at (716) 661-9044.