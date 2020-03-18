Health Officials Report No Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – Across New York State, 1700 people have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and 16 have died. But so far in Chautauqua County, local health officials say there has yet to be any confirmed cases reported in Chautauqua County through lab testing, although they have not indicated how many tests have been conducted within the county. In addition, three people remain in precautionary quarantine.

Even though there are no confirmed cases, Chautauqua County Director of Health and Human Services Christine Schuyler is urging the public to follow important health guidelines during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

“While we have not yet been notified of a positive test result for COVID-19 in Chautauqua County, we are confident that this virus is present in our community,” Schuyler stated in a media release on Monday.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo continues delivering his message that the state’s available hospital beds will fall short if the federal government doesn’t intervene.

Cuomo said on Tuesday the state has a total of 53,000 hospital beds, including 3,000 intensive care unit beds. But because the hospitalization rate for people afflicted with COVID-19 is an estimated 18%, the governor fears that as more cases are reported, more patients will need to be placed in hospitals. Most of those needing hospitalization are older individuals with underlying health issues, ranging from emphysema to cancer. He’s working to increase the number of beds through both state funding as well as seeking help from the federal government.

During an interview with NY1 governor also explained why only an estimated 10,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered so far in the state.

“What was happening with testing is it was being controlled by the federal government, and the federal government frankly had higher standards of reason for central control, but it was slowing the process,” Cuomo said Tuesday afternoon. “I spoke to President Trump last week, I said let the states control the testing, decentralize the testing. New York State has 200 laboratories within it, let New York State control the testing. And the president, to his credit, agreed, and now New York State is controlling the testing.”



“We’re up statewide to 10,000 test capacity,” Cuomo added. “Now, 10,000 per day sounds like a lot. It’s more than we’ve done to date, by the way, as a state. But, 10,000 is still nothing compared to the demand. We have 19 million people in this state. If you put out a sign today, Errol, that said anyone who wants a test can get one, you’d get 18,999,000. The fear is that high right now. So 10,000 a day sounds like a lot but we still have to have a statewide protocol that basically prioritizes who can get a test. And we have that up on the website.”

As part of the COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration, all restaurants and bars are closed for on premise service and moved to take-out and delivery services only. These establishments will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol. Movie theaters, gyms and casinos are also closed.

County health officials say the uniform approach to social distancing is meant to slow the spread of the virus.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and it is inevitable that there will be cases of COVID-19 in our community,” said Chautauqua County Executive, PJ Wendel. “We are preparing for this reality and how it will affect our County.”

Meanwhile, Wendel announced that Chautauqua County Government is currently working on a plan to reduce its on-site staff by 50 percent in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19).

These actions are a result of Governor Cuomo’s March 16 Executive Order to local governments to reduce their overall on-site staff by 50 percent and to allow nonessential employees to work from home.

“If you don’t need to go out, please stay home,” added Schuyler. “If you have respiratory symptoms and fever stay home. If your symptoms are severe call your healthcare provider. DO NOT go to the ER or Urgent Care. DO NOT call 911 or go to the Emergency Room unless you are experiencing a life threatening emergency.”

The best ways you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water;

Cough/sneeze into your elbow or a tissue and throw it away;

Practice social distancing if you must go out.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also said on Tuesday said he has no intention to quarantine any cities, including New York City. The governor’s remarks came as he also announced the first cases of COVID-19 in Clinton and Rensselaer counties.