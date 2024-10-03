Healthy at Home CHQ, JCLC, and WNY Children’s Environmental Health Center To Distribute Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Healthy at Home CHQ is partnering withs Jamestown Community Learning Council and Western New York Children’s Environmental Health Center to distribute carbon monoxide detectors to households in need.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can pose serious health risks, including headaches, dizziness, and even death. CO detectors will be given to local families to address this hidden danger, ensuring a safer living environment for all.

JCLC Executive Director Krista Camarata said that JCLC home visiting staff will distribute and install the detectors, “Our home visitors do safety assessments as a routine part of our program. CO detectors are one item we check for, and they are required in residential properties but are often missing.”

New York State’s Amanda’s Law was passed in 2009 and was named for a 16-year-old who died of CO poisoning from a leak in a defective boiler. Amanda’s Law requires that CO detectors be installed in all dwellings including single- and multiple-family homes, apartment buildings, hotels/motels, boarding houses, and other residential property types. Previously, only some residences built or bought after July 30, 2002 were required to have CO detectors.

In addition to distributing detectors, JCLC will provide educational materials from WNY CHEC on Carbon Monoxide safety, including information on how to properly install and maintain detectors.

Learn more about JCLC at: www.jclcprograms.org. More information on New York State’s Children’s Environmental Health Centers, including the WNY CHEC can be found on their website at: https://nyscheck.org/