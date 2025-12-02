HEAP Program Now Open

The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, is now open to help residents defray the cost of heating their homes this winter.

The program can provide up to $996 to eligible households, depending on how they heat their home.

Due to the 43-day shutdown of the federal government, the opening of the HEAP application period was pushed back by a month. The program, overseen by the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), is 100% federally funded.

Many households automatically receive a HEAP payment due to their enrollment in other programs. OTDA prepared those automatic payments ahead of time and these households can now be assured that a HEAP payment will soon be made to their heat supplier without needing to apply or take any additional action.

Eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season and could also be eligible for an Emergency HEAP benefit if they are in danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility services shut off. Applications for the additional emergency benefits will be accepted beginning January 2, 2026.

The benefit amounts vary — with a maximum of $996 — based on income, household size, heating source and if the household contains a vulnerable member. A family of four can have a maximum gross monthly income of $6,680, or an annual gross income of $80,165, and still qualify for assistance.

Applications for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services and can be submitted online, through the mail or in person. Additionally, older adults needing assistance with HEAP applications can contact their local office for the aging or contact the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871.

More than 1.5 million households received a Regular HEAP benefit last year. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.