Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Flooded Streets, Brought Down Power Lines Monday Afternoon

Heavy rain and thunderstorms caused flooding and brought down power lines in Jamestown Monday afternoon.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities reported a pole and transformer issue that resulted in a fire at Dunn and East Second Street, an electric pole that caught on fire after being struck by lightning on West Third and Jefferson Streets, a tree bringing down lines on McKinley and Norwood, along with various other line issues.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said fire crews were first notified of storm damage just after 1:15 yesterday afternoon, “We were notified about some trees down in the area with some wires entangled in them. We also responded to several calls of flooded basements. And, in over the time period of 1:15 this afternoon and 6:30 p.m. this evening, Jamestown Fire Department responded to 32 calls for service. 24 of them were for flooded basements, three were for trees entangled in power lines, two were transformer fires, and the others were fire alarms that resulted in no fires, but just related to storm conditions.”

Coon said the intersection of Allen and Tiffany Streets had significant flooding with 18 inches of water recorded at 3:30 p.m. He said Jones & Gifford Avenue also was flooded. Coon said both areas had to be closed off to traffic yesterday.

According to a social media post by WKBW Meteorologist Andy Parker, Jamestown received 3 inches of rain in Monday’s storms.

Coon said there were no injuries in the storm.

The BPU reports all electrical issues have been resolved with power restored to all customers.