Hochul Announces Creation of Cyber Security Operations Center

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced formation of a Joint Security Operations Center to oversee cyber security across the state.

The center, which will be based in Brooklyn, will serve as the nerve center for joint local, state and federal cyber efforts, including data collection, response efforts and information sharing.

A partnership launched with mayors from the state’s largest cities and cyber leaders across the state, the JSOC is the nation’s first cyber command center that will provide a statewide view of the cyber-threat landscape and improve coordination on threat intelligence and incident response.

Hochul said in a release, “There is a new type of emerging risk that threatens our daily lives, and just as we improved our physical security infrastructure in the aftermath of 9/11, we must now transform how we approach cyber security with that same rigor and seriousness.”

Hochul said New York’s leadership in finance, energy, transportation, healthcare, and other critical fields makes the state an attractive target for cyber attacks that can disrupt operations, including critical infrastructure and services to citizens. While government entities across the State have historically taken an independent approach to cyber defense and protecting the safety of their technology assets, Hochul said acting alone is no longer optimal.

The JSOC will be staffed by both physical and virtual participants from across the state and will improve defenses by allowing cyber teams to have a centralized viewpoint of threat data.