Hochul Announces New COVID-19 Booster Guidance

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced new guidance recommending booster doses for all New Yorkers ages 12 and older.

The guidance, following action by the CDC, recommends that people who received the Pfizer vaccine should receive a booster dose at least five months after their second dose. The previous recommended interval was at least six months.

In addition, moderately to severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds can receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second dose. At this time, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children ages 5-11.

Additionally, the CDC recommended the same change to a five month booster interval for the Moderna vaccine, which is only authorized for people 18 years and older.

Hochul also announced that all health care workers previously required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination under the Department’s August 26th Emergency regulation must also now receive a COVID-19 booster dose within two weeks of becoming eligible, absent a valid medical exemption. Consistent with the August 26th Emergency Regulation, there is no test-out option.

There are also new rules for nursing home visitations. Starting Wednesday, all visitors must wear “surgical”-type masks and must present upon entry a COVID negative test taken within 24 hours of their visit. Hochul said 952,000 tests and 1.2 million masks are being delivered to nursing homes by this week.