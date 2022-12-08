Hochul Signs Bill Protecting Nursing Home Residents From Infection

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to protect nursing home residents from infection and keep loved ones informed.

The bill requires residential health care facilities to swiftly update residents as well as their family members and guardians when an infection is detected within the facility. It also requires nursing homes to have a plan in place to accommodate exposed or infected residents to stop the spread of the infection.

The legislation is in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic when nursing homes found themselves unprepared for the public health emergency.