Hochul Signs Legislation Requiring Employers List Salary Ranges for Jobs and Promotions

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation requiring employers list salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women made 83 cents for every dollar made by men in 2020; these disparities are even greater among Black women (64 cents) and Hispanic women (57 cents).

Hochul said the disclosures required by this law will empower workers with critical information, reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices, and help level the playing field for all workers.