WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Holiday Gifts Donated to COI’s Youth Residential Programs

Holiday Gifts Donated to COI’s Youth Residential Programs

By Leave a Comment

Chadwick Bay N.Y.S. Women, Inc.’s Christmas donations to Chautauqua Opportunities’ Youth Residential program

Chadwick Bay N.Y.S. Women, Inc. donated 20 bags of holiday gifts to Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc.’s youth residential programs.

The gifts will be given to youth in residence at the Safe House and Transitional Independent Living Program (TILP) apartments on Christmas Day.

The Safe House is a 12-bed runaway and homeless youth shelter that is licensed by the NYS Office of Children and Family Services. Homeless youth under the age of 18 may stay up to 21 days while staff work to reunite the family or find other appropriate living arrangements. Homeless youth ages 16 – 21 may stay for up to 18 months in the TILP apartments and learn independent living skills while working or going to school.

The Safe House and TILP apartments intake approximately 80 youth annually.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.