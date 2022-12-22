Holiday Gifts Donated to COI’s Youth Residential Programs

Chadwick Bay N.Y.S. Women, Inc. donated 20 bags of holiday gifts to Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc.’s youth residential programs.

The gifts will be given to youth in residence at the Safe House and Transitional Independent Living Program (TILP) apartments on Christmas Day.

The Safe House is a 12-bed runaway and homeless youth shelter that is licensed by the NYS Office of Children and Family Services. Homeless youth under the age of 18 may stay up to 21 days while staff work to reunite the family or find other appropriate living arrangements. Homeless youth ages 16 – 21 may stay for up to 18 months in the TILP apartments and learn independent living skills while working or going to school.

The Safe House and TILP apartments intake approximately 80 youth annually.