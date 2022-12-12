Homeowners Can Now Get Emergency Deliveries of Liquified Petroleum Gas During Emergencies

A new state bill will now allow homeowners leasing liquified petroleum gas tanks to receive emergency deliveries from any supplier during times of an emergency.

The legislation amends the agriculture and markets law to allow, during a qualified emergency, a customer running low on propane who reasonably believes their supply is insufficient to meet their heating needs to purchase liquid petroleum gas (LPG) from any temporary emergency supplier if their good faith effort to purchase the LPG from their regular supplier does not materialize.

Both the regular and temporary emergency suppliers may not charge additional fees or penalties during qualifying emergencies to a customer that they don’t usually charge when an emergency is not in effect.

The state defines a qualifying emergency as a federal, state, or local emergency declaration, or severe weather or similar circumstances that may result in death, injury, or damage to a building structure due to lack of residential heat caused by lack of sufficient LPG to produce the heat. After April 7, 2023, individuals can safely switch suppliers without penalty, or if a qualified emergency occurs before such date.

The bill also requires the Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets and Attorney General to develop a propane consumer bill of rights and post it on the Department of Agriculture and Markets website. It will also be provided to customers who sign a contract for the provision of LPG, detailing when a customer can purchase from a temporary emergency supplier.