HOPE Chautauqua Receives M&T Bank Donation for Falconer Youth

The HOPE Chautauqua Coalition has received a $2,500 donation from M&T Bank for work with youth in Falconer.

The Coalition Coordinator has been working with youth in Falconer’s 8th grade health class teaching the students about the effects of alcohol and other drugs on the teenage brain as well as environmental factors that influence youth to use. That led to students creating billboards that are displayed in Falconer to increase positive messaging in the community.

The Coalition has also partnered with Falconer Middle School implementing their Middle School Video Game Club. The afterschool club allows middle school students to play video games with their peers. The goal of the club is to prepare the middle school students for the High School Esports team by developing the students’ teamwork, communication, patience and other social emotional skills, so students can grow into successful, healthy competitors when they are able to compete in tournaments against other schools in their high school years.

The Coalition will use the funds from M&T Bank to provide training opportunities for Falconer youth through the national organization, CADCA (Community based, Advocacy focused, Data driven, Coalition building Academy), the WNY Prevention Resource Center and other local leadership opportunities.

For more information about the HOPE Chautauqua Coalition, contact Prevention Works at (716) 664-3608 or email info@preventionworks.us.