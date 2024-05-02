New City Park Fees Approved For Traveling Baseball, Softball Teams

Jamestown City Council has approved new park fees for traveling baseball and softball teams.

The new travel baseball and softball team fee will be $125.00 per team, per game, including practice time.

It was learned during the voting session on Monday, that these traveling teams had not been charged for use of Parks facilities in recent years, despite there being a field use fee on the books.

Mayor Kim Ecklund said this was one of the first things she fixed after coming into office, “Not only is it unallowable, it’s illegal. And, also does not do the city justice in order to maintain those fields as needed. There’s no such thing that is legal about a municipal gift, period.”

Council also passed a fee increase for adult flag football league teams at $200 per team and $365 per team for adult softball league teams. The fee changes went into effect May 1, 2024

Under new business, council voted to accept a donation of $5,032.44 by the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.

Ecklund said the monies will be used at Russell E. Diethrick Stadium, “The Tarp Skunks, or Jamestown Baseball, has requested the desire to have a tv at the entrance before the games to showcase and show things and stream a little bit. That will be on a movable cart to be used for them, purchased as a grant through the Community Foundation that we will use at their games.”

The CRCF grant monies came from the Bucks for Baseball Fund.