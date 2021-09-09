WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Hospitalizations Doubled, 87 New Cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, September 8th

Hospitalizations Doubled, 87 New Cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, September 8th

By 1 Comment

Hospitalizations doubled to 24 and there were 87 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Wednesday, September 8th in Chautauqua County. There have been 1,133 new cases since August 1st.
According to the most recent numbers from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 345 total active cases as of Wednesday.

The 7-day average positivity rate is 9.1% with a CDC level of community transmission of “high.”
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,477 confirmed cases in the county, with over 9900 being listed as recovered.

166 people have died of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County.

 

Comments

  1. We need a mask mandate in place. Last year at this time we had 48,000 people in hospitals with Covid – this year at the exact time we have 100,000 people in the hospital with Covid DESPITE the vaccines. Masks work. It’s time the Dept. of Health or whoever mandates masks for Chautauqua county. I think they should be mandated for the country but I am not in charge.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.