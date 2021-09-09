Hospitalizations Doubled, 87 New Cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, September 8th

Hospitalizations doubled to 24 and there were 87 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Wednesday, September 8th in Chautauqua County. There have been 1,133 new cases since August 1st.
According to the most recent numbers from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 345 total active cases as of Wednesday.
The 7-day average positivity rate is 9.1% with a CDC level of community transmission of “high.”
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,477 confirmed cases in the county, with over 9900 being listed as recovered.
166 people have died of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County.
Comments
Betsy Heimbuch says
We need a mask mandate in place. Last year at this time we had 48,000 people in hospitals with Covid – this year at the exact time we have 100,000 people in the hospital with Covid DESPITE the vaccines. Masks work. It’s time the Dept. of Health or whoever mandates masks for Chautauqua county. I think they should be mandated for the country but I am not in charge.