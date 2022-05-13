Hospitalizations, New COVID-19 Cases Up in Chautauqua County

Hospitalizations and case numbers due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Health Department reported 11 people in the hospital due to COVID on May 11th. That’s up 3 people from last week. The seven day average positivity rate is up 2% from last week to 11.7%.

According to the New York State COVID-19 Dashboard, there were 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of May 1 though 7. This is a nearly 75% increase in the amount of cases from the previous week.

These cases do not include any positive at-home testing results.

According to the State’s COVID-19 monitoring, 302 people have died in Chautauqua County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CDC Community Level is still considerered low.

Wastewater monitoring for COVID-19 in Dunkirk show levels are low and increasing. Wasterwater monitoring for Jamestown and Falconer show levels are moderate and increasing.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that 66.2% of the population in Chautauqua County has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 59.5% are fully vaccinated.