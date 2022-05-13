WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Hospitalizations, New COVID-19 Cases Up in Chautauqua County

Hospitalizations, New COVID-19 Cases Up in Chautauqua County

By Leave a Comment

Hospitalizations and case numbers due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Health Department reported 11 people in the hospital due to COVID on May 11th. That’s up 3 people from last week. The seven day average positivity rate is up 2% from last week to 11.7%.

According to the New York State COVID-19 Dashboard, there were 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of May 1 though 7. This is a nearly 75% increase in the amount of cases from the previous week.

These cases do not include any positive at-home testing results.

According to the State’s COVID-19 monitoring, 302 people have died in Chautauqua County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CDC Community Level is still considerered low.

Wastewater monitoring for COVID-19 in Dunkirk show levels are low and increasing. Wasterwater monitoring for Jamestown and Falconer show levels are moderate and increasing.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that 66.2% of the population in Chautauqua County has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 59.5% are fully vaccinated.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.