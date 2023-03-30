Hotel Lenhart Redevelopment Project Receives Additional Incentives

The Hotel Lenhart redevelopment project has received another round of incentives from Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board approved the Payment-in-Lieu-of-Taxes (PILOT) and tax lease at its meeting on March 28. This incentive package includes real property, sales, and mortgage recording tax abatements and totals $842,987.

Chautauqua Lake Hospitality LLC, who is undertaking the project, previously was approved a $500,000 Al Tech loan in February for the $9.9 million project.

The company is working on purchasing the historic hotel located on Chautauqua Lake in the village of Bemus Point, and completely renovate it to create a year-round destination.

The hotel, originally constructed as a boarding house, has been in operation since 1880.

This major project will include installation of an elevator and other ADA compliant improvements, and the complete renovation of the guest rooms and common areas. The final product will result in a total of 40 guest rooms with all of the modern conveniences, while retaining the historic character of the hotel. An expanded dining area will accommodate guests and visitors, while other amenities will include an event space, spa, and pool.