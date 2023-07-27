Hours Extended At State Park Swimming Facilities This Week

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that extended hours at State swimming facilities will be offered during the current heat wave as a way to help New Yorkers beat the heat.
In Western New York, extended swimming will be available at both the Allegany State Park‘s Red House and Quaker beaches until 8:00 p.m. tonight and tomorrow.
Swimming may be affected by hazardous weather, staffing, or changing water conditions. Check the State Parks’ website at parks.ny.gov, or call the park directly, to confirm availability.
