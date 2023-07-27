WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Hours Extended At State Park Swimming Facilities This Week

Quaker Beach in Allegany State Park

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that extended hours at State swimming facilities will be offered during the current heat wave as a way to help New Yorkers beat the heat.

In Western New York, extended swimming will be available at both the Allegany State Park‘s Red House and Quaker beaches until 8:00 p.m. tonight and tomorrow.

Swimming may be affected by hazardous weather, staffing, or changing water conditions. Check the State Parks’ website at parks.ny.gov, or call the park directly, to confirm availability.

