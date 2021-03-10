House Approves Final Version of $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives finalized a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday. It will head to President Biden’s desk for his first legislative victory.

The vote was 220 to 211 in the House. No Republicans voted “yes” on the legislation that Democrats say is needed to crush the pandemic, rebuild the economy and to lift children out of poverty.

The so-called “American Rescue Plan” calls for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals earning up to $75,000 and $2,800 checks for couples earning $150,000 or under.

Households will receive an additional $1,400 for each dependent child. For the unemployed, the legislation extends $300-per-week enhanced federal benefits through Sept. 6.

The legislation also establishes a “child allowance” worth upwards of $300 per month for each child under the age of six, or $3,600 a year. For older children up to age 17, families would get $3,000 a year in the new child tax credit program.