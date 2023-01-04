House GOP Fail To Elect Speaker, Member-Elects Not Sworn In

Congressman-elect Nick Langworthy, along with other member elects, are still waiting to be sworn into office following House Republicans’ failure to elect a speaker on Tuesday.

California Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the 218 votes necessary to become speaker of the House in three rounds of voting. The House cannot conduct any business, including swearing in new members, until a speaker is chosen.

This is the first time in 100 years that the speaker election went to multiple rounds of balloting.

The longest vote in U.S. history took place in 1855, lasting 133 rounds over two months, from December 1855 to February 1856.

McCarthy faces a Republican bloc of critics who want changes to the way the House operates. Although he’s given in to many of their demands, he remains short of the votes needed.

House members are expected to resume voting on a speaker today.

The new Senate also gaveled into session Tuesday. Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are back in their respective positions. Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington was elected as the new president pro tem.