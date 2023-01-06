WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / House GOP Fails 11th Time to Elect House Speaker

House GOP Fails 11th Time to Elect House Speaker

By Leave a Comment

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy after first of three rounds of balloting on January 5th to elect Speaker of the House (January 5, 2023)

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives failed an 11th time to elect a House Speaker on Thursday.

The House GOP failed to come to a consensus in three rounds of voting on Thursday to elect California Republican Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker.

This has been the longest contest for speaker in 164 years.

McCarthy told reporters that while there has been progress in negotiations, there was no timeline on when he could get to 218 votes.

His bid for speaker has been stymied by about 20 fellow Republicans.

New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries continues to have the unanimous support of his caucus.

The House will reconvene at noon today to continue balloting.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.