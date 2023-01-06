House GOP Fails 11th Time to Elect House Speaker

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives failed an 11th time to elect a House Speaker on Thursday.

The House GOP failed to come to a consensus in three rounds of voting on Thursday to elect California Republican Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker.

This has been the longest contest for speaker in 164 years.

McCarthy told reporters that while there has been progress in negotiations, there was no timeline on when he could get to 218 votes.

His bid for speaker has been stymied by about 20 fellow Republicans.

New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries continues to have the unanimous support of his caucus.

The House will reconvene at noon today to continue balloting.