Housing Code Enforcement Cases Up, But Courts Remain Closed

Housing Courts are not likely to reopen until October and City Director of Development Crystal Surdyk says this is not good. Surdyk updated City Council on year to date Housing Code Enforcement cases, saying with the Spring warm up calls are coming in exponentially higher than previous months. She said there have been 108 new cases, year to date,

“Last month, that number was 58 so that’s just an idea of how many more cases are coming in and how quickly. Total caseload, we have 451 active cases at this moment in time, total inspections 461, and 157 notification letters have gone out.”

Surdyk says housing inspections are done from the street with Code Enforcement Officers only entering houses in emergency situations when called on by Police or Fire.