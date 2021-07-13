WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Hugh Bedient Marker Unveiled in Falconer Park

The Village of Falconer was joined by Hugh Bedient‘s family to dedicate a historical marker for the Baseball Star.

Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame President Randy Anderson shared Bedient’s story with the crowd gathered last night. Anderson said Bedient, a Falconer native, had an outstanding rookie season for the Boston Red Sox, “That included a superior performance in the 1912 World Series when he appeared in four games, defeated the legendary Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson with a 3-hitter in a pivotal third game, and had a minuscule 0.50 Earned Run Average for the series.”

Anderson said Bedient played with Boston again and later for the Buffalo Blues in the Federal League, Toledo Mudhens, Portland, and Atlanta. After he finished his ball career, he returned to Falconer as a farmer.

The marker was unveiled at the Mosher Street Ball Field in Falconer Park. It was funded in full by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

